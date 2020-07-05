India overtakes Russia as third worst-hit nation in COVID-19 tally

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 05: India on Saturday recorded the third highest coronavirus case in the world, overtaking Russia. India's tally now stands at 6.90 lakh, according to Worldometer. Worldwide, the United States has registered the most number of cases so far (27.8 lakh), according to a Reuters tally. Brazil is the second worst-hit nation with over 15 lakh cases.

Russia has 6,81,251 infections while Brazil has 15,78,376 and the US has 29,54,999 cases, according to Worldometer which compiles the COVID-19 data from around the globe.

According to a PTI tally, India's COVID-19 case load soared to 6,90,349 while the death toll climbed to 19,683. However, the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which has also been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put Russia's infection tally at 6,80,283 and India's 6,73,165, which is the official figure updated at 8 am.

Twenty-one states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 60.77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday as India's case count mounted to 6.73 lakh and the death toll rose to 19,268.

The recovered cases exceeded the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday, the ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 14,856 COVID-19 patients have been cured.

"This takes the national recovery rate amongst COVID-19 patients to 60.77 per cent," the ministry said.

"There are 21 states and UTs with a recovery rate more than the national average," it stated.

These 21 states and UTs are Chandigarh (85.9 per cent), Ladakh (82.2 per cent), Uttarakhand (80.9 per cent), Chhattisgarh (80.6 per cent), Rajasthan (80.1 per cent), Mizoram (79.3 per cent), Tripura (77.7 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (76.9 per cent), Jharkhand (74.3 per cent), Bihar (74.2 per cent), Haryana (74.1 per cent), Gujarat (71.9 per cent), Punjab (70.5 per cent), Delhi (70.2 per cent), Meghalaya (69.4 per cent), Odisha (69.0 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (68.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (67.3 per cent), West Bengal (66.7 per cent), Assam (62.4 per cent), and Jammu and Kashmir (62.4 per cent).