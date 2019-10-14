Mumbai born Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer win 2019 Nobel Prize in economics

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Stockholm, Oct 14: Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty",the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday.

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D. in 1988. He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In 2011, he was named one of Foreign Policy magazine's top 100 global thinkers. His areas of research are development economics and economic theory.

He is the author of a large number of articles and three books, including Poor Economics (www.pooreconomics.com) which won the Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year.

He is the editor of a fourth book, and he finished his first documentary film, "The Name of the Disease" in 2006.

The prize is officially known as the 'Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences In Memory Of Alfred Nobel' wasn't created by the prize founder, but it is considered to be part of the Nobel stable of awards.

The prize was created by Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, in 1968, and the first winner was selected a year later. So far, 81 Nobel laureates in economic sciences have been awarded.

Last week, six Nobel prizes were given medicine, physics and chemistry plus two literature awards, and the coveted Peace Prize.