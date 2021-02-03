We plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next 7 to 8 years: Rajnath Singh

India offers unlimited potential in defence, aerospace: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. The PM made the comments as the Aero India 2021 kickstarted at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru today.

"India offers unlimited potential in defence and aerospace. Aero India is a wonderful platform for collaborations in these areas. The Government of India has brought futuristic reforms in these sectors, which will add impetus to our quest to become Aatmanirbhar," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said that despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year's event. It is coming from the world's leading nations in the field of military and aviation.''

''The Aero India 21 will display the vast potential of India, and the multifarious opportunities that our country offers in the field of defence and aerospace sector. It also promises to be the World's First Ever Hybrid Aero & Defence exhibition,'' he said.

''In order to maximize the reach & participation, event is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent Virtual Exhibition which will integrate Seminars, B2B interactions etc. It'll be not incorrect to say, that Aero India 21 has truly gone digital & global,'' Defence Minister further said.