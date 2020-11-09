YouTube
    India offers coastal surveillance radar systems to Philippines

    New Delhi, Nov 09: India has offered to give coastal surveillance radar systems to Philippines. This would improve maritime domain awareness.

    During a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of both nations, S Jaishankar and Teodoro Locsin Jr. a joint commission that met five years ago was revived. "Agreed to further strengthen defence engagement and maritime cooperation between the two countries, especially in military training and education, capacity building, regular goodwill visits, and procurement of defence equipment. They agreed to enhance cooperation in the area of counterterrorism with information exchange between concerned agencies and support in terms of specialised training needs," a handout by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.

    Jaishankar invited Filipino students, scholars and academicians to avail the ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, and make use of integrated PhD fellowships offered to Asean students at IITs, the MEA hand out also read. Further India invited Philippines to join the International Solar Alliance as well as the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

    Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 13:09 [IST]
