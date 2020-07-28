India objects to attempts by Pakistan to convert Gurudwara into a Mosque

New Delhi, July 28: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over attempts to convert a Gurudwara into a Mosque at Lahore.

A strong protest was lodged with the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, the External Affairs Ministry said. The concern was raised over the move to claim Gurudwara Shahidi Asthan at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj as well as to convert the shrine into a Mosque.

MEA spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said that a strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan', site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a Mosque.

He also said that India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms, on the move and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. "Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.

He also said that the Gurudwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concerns in India, the MEA spokesperson also said.