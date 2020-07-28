YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India objects to attempts by Pakistan to convert Gurudwara into a Mosque

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over attempts to convert a Gurudwara into a Mosque at Lahore.

    A strong protest was lodged with the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, the External Affairs Ministry said. The concern was raised over the move to claim Gurudwara Shahidi Asthan at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj as well as to convert the shrine into a Mosque.

    Gurudwara

    MEA spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said that a strong protest was lodged with the Pakistan High Commission today on the reported incident whereby Gurdwara 'Shahidi Asthan', site of martyrdom of Bhai Taru Singh ji at Naulakha Bazaar in Lahore, Pakistan has been claimed as the place of Masjid Shahid Ganj and attempts are being made to convert it to a Mosque.

    Hazur Sahib Gurudwara on alert as 8 pilgrims contract COVID-19

    He also said that India expressed its concerns, in strongest terms, on the move and called upon Pakistan to investigate the matter and take immediate remedial measures. "Pakistan was also called upon to look after the safety, security, well-being of its minority communities including protection of their religious rights and cultural heritage.

    He also said that the Gurudwara is a place of reverence and considered sacred by the Sikh community. This incident has been viewed with grave concerns in India, the MEA spokesperson also said.

    More GURUDWARA News

    Read more about:

    gurudwara pakistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue