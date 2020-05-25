India now stands at fifth position globally in terms of active COVID-19 cases

New Delhi, May 25: India, now stands among the world's top ten countries in terms of COVID-19 cases.

The number of cases in India is now over 1,37,000 and the death toll stands at 4,000.

India has over 75,700 active cases. In terms of active cases, India stands at fifth after USA, Russia, Brazil and France. Globally the number of cases is in excess of 28 lakh of which over 11 lakh are from the USA.

The surge in India took place after the lockdown that was announced. During this period, lakhs of migrant workers moved from one place to another. Another cause for the surge in cases was the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi. The incident at the Chennai market was also another cause for the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that India felt a "big jolt" with the sudden spike in cases following the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. He asserted that the incident was a lesson for all communities that when a collective decision is taken by the country it must be followed with discipline. At the same time, he said there was no point talking about it now as strict contact tracing of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation participants was done and those who contracted coronavirus had been treated.

In an interaction with BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao, Vardhan said that the state governments, the IT department, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah played an important role following the Tablighi Jamaat incident.

Asked by Rao if the incident was a take-off point, Vardhan said, "We feel bad raising the issue, but there is no doubt that around the second week of March when coronavirus was spreading rapidly across the globe and even after one and a half months had passed following the first case in India, the number of cases were very few, in a few states, when this unfortunate and irresponsible incident happened."