India, Nepal comitted to stopping misuse of open borders: Modi

Asserting that India would continue to work towards the development of Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 7) said that both countries have agreed to work towards a new railway line to connect Kathmandu with India.

In a joint statement with his Nepalese counterpart KP Oli, PM Modi said both nations have strong relations when it came to security.

"We aim at improving waterways and railways with Nepal. today we reviewed the progress in various such connectivity project..We have strong relations when it comes to the aspect of security and are committed towards stopping misuse of our open borders," Modi said.

PM Khadga Prasad Oli said that Nepal attaches great importance to its relations with India.

"Our countries enjoy age-old historical ties and have many things to offer to each other..I invited PM Modi to pay a visit to Nepal at the earliest convenient time, I am hopeful that the visit will take place soon," Oli said.

PM Oli accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan Prime Minister Oli was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi earlier today (April 7). PM Oli also met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ceremonial welcome. India-Nepal bilateral talks at Hyderabad House Prime Minister Oli arrived in India on Friday, April 6, for a three-day visit. He is slated to hold talks with the top Indian leadership to strengthen the partnership between the two countries. Oli was expected to take up various issues including the early execution of India funded projects in Nepal, implementation of the Mahakali Treaty and construction of integrated checkposts. Modi-Oli at Hyderabad House This is Oli's first visit to India after became the Prime Minister of Nepal for the second time in February this year after the Left Alliance swept the elections in November-December 2017. The 66-year-old leader is not known to be India-friendly now and experts on South Asian politics believe that New Delhi has a test on its hand now to tackle Nepal, an age-old friend which has shown a strong tendency to lean in favour of China of late. PM Oli meets President Kovind The Nepalese premier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening ahead of delegation-level talks on Saturday. "Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr KP Sharma Oli," Modi tweeted after the meeting. Modi also posted photographs on Twitter of his meeting with Oli at the Prime Minister's official residence in Delhi.

Oli, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a dinner hosted by the Nepalese Embassy on Friday, said Nepal wants to be close with "every neighbour" and "every friend".

Responding to questions on his discussions with Prime Minister Modi during the meeting, Oli said, "It was excellent".

Earlier in on Friday evening, Oli also addressed members of the Nepalese community at an event at Nepal's Embassy in New Delhi.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

