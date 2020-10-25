India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati: Mohan Bhagwat

World looking up to Indian way of life amidst pandemic: Bhagwat

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nagpur, Oct 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat gave his customary Vijayadashami address to 50 'swayamsevaks' or volunteers on Dussehra amidst the coronavirus threat.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati (power and scope). China encroached on our borders amid pandemic; world knows expansionist nature of that country.

Commenting on anti-CAA riots, the RSS chief said, "We witnessed anti-CAA protests which created tension in the country. Before it could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus this year. So, communal flare in minds of a few people stayed in their minds only. Coronavirus overshadowed all other topics."

The address was given from the Reshimbagh ground, RSS's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak at Vyas Sabhagruh. The address was telecast online on RSS.org, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"This year the event will be held as per the government's guidelines in view of the pandemic," RSS's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya told news agency PTI. Last year HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for the Vijayadashmi event.