YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati: Mohan Bhagwat

    By
    |

    Nagpur, Oct 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat gave his customary Vijayadashami address to 50 'swayamsevaks' or volunteers on Dussehra amidst the coronavirus threat.

    Mohan Bhagwat

    Speaking at the event, Bhagwat said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati (power and scope). China encroached on our borders amid pandemic; world knows expansionist nature of that country.

    Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

    Commenting on anti-CAA riots, the RSS chief said, "We witnessed anti-CAA protests which created tension in the country. Before it could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus this year. So, communal flare in minds of a few people stayed in their minds only. Coronavirus overshadowed all other topics."

    The address was given from the Reshimbagh ground, RSS's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak at Vyas Sabhagruh. The address was telecast online on RSS.org, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

    "This year the event will be held as per the government's guidelines in view of the pandemic," RSS's Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak Rajesh Loya told news agency PTI. Last year HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the chief guest for the Vijayadashmi event.

    More MOHAN BHAGWAT News

    Read more about:

    mohan bhagwat india china

    Story first published: Sunday, October 25, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X