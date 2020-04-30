  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India needs Rs 65,000 crore to treat poor: Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 crisis

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan interacted on Thursday, discussing many aspects of the coronavirus crisis that has plagued the world and has gripped the country.

    Raghuram Rajan

    During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi said that people's minds are full of questions around the ongoing coronavirus crisis and what is going to happen with the Indian economy.

    The Congress leader also asked if there would be any strategic changes after the coronavirus pandemic that India could use to its advantage.

    Coronavirus: Six new symptoms added

    Reacting to this, the former RBI Governor said that incidents like the novel coronavirus pandemic rarely have any positive results for any country. However, he also said that the crisis would enable a "rethinking of everything in the global economy".

    "India can assume the leadership role in shaping that dialogue, to be a leader in that dialogue," Rajan said.

    Delhi govt puts on hold DA, DR for its employees and pensioners

    "There will have to be a rethinking of everything in the global economy once we are out of this. If there is an opportunity for India, it is in shaping that dialogue and in being the leader in that dialogue. India is not one of the warring parties but a country big enough to have its voice heard in the global economy," Rajan told Gandhi.

    The former RBI Governor also said that opting for a second or third lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease would be devastating for the country's economy.

    COVID-19 crisis: Haryana all set to adopt district level strategy to start industrial operation

    "Second or third lockdown will be devastating. It does diminish our credibility. We don't have to aim for 100 per cent success - it is not possible too - we have to manage the reopening," Dr Rajan stated.

    He further said that India would need a budget of Rs 65,000 crore to help the poor.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus rahul gandhi raghuram rajan

    Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X