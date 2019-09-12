  • search
    India needs a concrete plan to fix economy, not foolish theories about millennials: Rahul Gandhi

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over economic slowdown, saying what India needs is not propaganda, manipulated news cycles and foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to fix the economy.

    "What India needs isn't propaganda, manipulated news cycles & foolish theories about millennials, but a concrete plan to #FixTheEconomy that we can all get behind," Rahul Gandhi tweeted a while back.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "Acknowledging that we have a problem is a good place to start," he further added while retweeting an article on The Hindu Business Line that quoted former prime Manmohan Singh saying that demonetisation and faulty GST are the reasons behind current slowdown.

    Sitharaman has said the slowdown in the automobile sector was because of many factors like the change in the mindset of millennials who prefer taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber instead of committing themselves to monthly instalments to own a car.

    'Maths didn't help Einstein discover gravity: Piyush Goyal

    The minister said the sector had also been affected by factors including movement towards BS-VI norms and registration-related matters.

    She said some studies had revealed that there was a change in the mindset of the millennials not to commit any EMIs (equated monthly instalments) towards buying an automobile and, instead, opting for Ola, Uber or Metro services.

    Sitharaman's comments drew derision from the Congress.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 17:10 [IST]
