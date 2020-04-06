  • search
    India needs 50,000 ventilators, 27 million N95 masks in next two months

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The Centre has calculated that the country would require 27 million N95 masks and 50,000 ventilators in the next two months.

    A report in the Indian Express, while citing sources said that there would also be a requirement of 1.6 million diagnostic kits and 15 million PPEs in the next two months.

    During the meeting of the empowered group of officials held on April 3, the. Industry representatives were told about this requirement.

    Action is being taken to procure 27 million N95 masks, 1.6 million testing kits and 15 million PPEs by June 2020. The demand for ventilators has been estimated at 50,000 by June 2020of which 16,000 are available and orders have been placed for 34,000 ventilators, the report also stated. The Ministry of External Affairs has been taken on board to procure them.

