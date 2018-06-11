English

India missed becoming a 3.5 trillion dollar economy in 2017, here is why

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A report prepared b y the Institute for Economics and Peace says that violence may have cost the Indian economy 1.19 trillion US dollars (over Rs 80 lakh crore) in constant purchasing power parity terms.

    India missed becoming a 3.5 trillion dollar economy in 2017, here is why

    The report suggests that India missed the landmark of becoming a 3.5 trillion dollar economy. Given that India's Gross Domestic Product stands at 2.264 trillion dollars, it could be implied that the impact of the violence may have prevented it from missing the landmark.

    The report says global economic impact of violence increased by 2.1 per cent from 2016 to 2017. Since 2012, it has increased 16% - with the 2017 bill of violence totaling $14.76 trillion. The highest impact in absolute terms was in the US, at $2.67 trillion.

    However, India's ranking is pretty much in the pits at 136 among 163 countries, below Iran. The 2017 ranking is a notch higher than that of 2016, when India was pegged at 137.

    Read more about:

    indian economy gdp economy

    Story first published: Monday, June 11, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue