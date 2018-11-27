  • search

India May announce some financial assistance to the Maldives on President Solih’s visit

    New Delhi, Nov 27: India is likely to announce some special financial package to the Maldives where a pro-India government has recently taken over. A discussion in this regard has happened with the delegation of the Maldives which is here along with the foreign minister of the country Abdullah Shahid. The island nation is in the severe debt trap of China.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives' new President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

    The foreign minister is accompanied by finance minister Ibrahim Amir, economic development minister Faiyyaz Ismail and some other senior officials in the government, who are on a three-day visit to India. It has also been decided that the new president of the Maldives Muhammad Solih will visit India on December 17, 2018, and the Indian assistance will be announced during his visit to India

    This is to recall that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives for the swearing-in ceremony of Muhammad Solih, the India PM invited him to India and it was decided that external affairs minister of the Maldives will visit India to decide about the detail of the programme. So the external affairs minister is here to discuss things in detail.

    Salih recently took over as President of the Maldives and during his meeting with Prime Minister in Male, he told the Indian PM that how the country is struggling with Chinese debt which is impacting the economy of the country. The Maldivian delegation had a meeting with India external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and various aspect of Indian assistance was discussed with him. They also met with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    The old regime of the Maldives was in the complete influence of China but the Maldives is supposed to close ally of India. There were certain issues that needed to be addressed as the Maldives has its own advantage and China wants its influence there which is not good for India. It has already its presence in Sri Lanka and Pakistan to trouble India.

