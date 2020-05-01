  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India manufacturing PPEs, ventilators and masks at fast-pace, says Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The Union health ministry on Friday said that in the last 24 hours, 1,993 coronavirus cases had been reported, taking the total number of cases is now 35,043.

    India manufacturing PPEs, ventilators and masks at fast-pace, says Govt

    Regarding availability of ventilators, the ministry said that currently 19,398 units are available in the country while the demand is for 75,000. However, 60,884 ventilators have been ordered our of which around 15,000 units will be delivered this month, said PD Vaghela, Chairman of Empowered Group-3 of the Centre's COVID-19 response team during the press briefing.

    Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for Coronavirus developed

    The government also said that under Make in India, it is helping new manufacturers to make ventilators. Enough medical oxygen tanks are also available, the health ministry added.

    ''More than 4 lakh oxygen cylinders are available; orders for more than 1 lakh oxygen cylinders have been placed. Industrial oxygen also being converted into medical oxygen,'' PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said.

    PD Vaghela said that 107 manufacturers have been roped in to manufacture PPE kits. He said, "Demand for PPE kits has been projected at 2.01 crore in India. We have placed orders for 2.22 crore kits out of which 1.42 crore kits are being procured in the domestic market. 1.87 lakh kits are being produced daily in the country." He added, it is an open tender and anyone can participate. He said out of 80 lakh imports most have started coming in, said Vaghela.

    Vaghela said ventilators, HCQ, and medicines for lupus disease are stocked up in the country. He reiterated there is no need to worry.

    ''Production of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has increased to 30 crore tablets from 12.23 crore tablets. A total of 16 crore HCQ tablets released into the market,'' PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said.

    "There is a total demand of 75,000 ventilators; total 19,398 ventilators available and 60,884 ventilators have been ordered," said PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3.

    More UNION HEALTH MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    union health minister coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X