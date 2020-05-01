India manufacturing PPEs, ventilators and masks at fast-pace, says Govt

New Delhi, May 01: The Union health ministry on Friday said that in the last 24 hours, 1,993 coronavirus cases had been reported, taking the total number of cases is now 35,043.

Regarding availability of ventilators, the ministry said that currently 19,398 units are available in the country while the demand is for 75,000. However, 60,884 ventilators have been ordered our of which around 15,000 units will be delivered this month, said PD Vaghela, Chairman of Empowered Group-3 of the Centre's COVID-19 response team during the press briefing.

The government also said that under Make in India, it is helping new manufacturers to make ventilators. Enough medical oxygen tanks are also available, the health ministry added.

''More than 4 lakh oxygen cylinders are available; orders for more than 1 lakh oxygen cylinders have been placed. Industrial oxygen also being converted into medical oxygen,'' PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said.

PD Vaghela said that 107 manufacturers have been roped in to manufacture PPE kits. He said, "Demand for PPE kits has been projected at 2.01 crore in India. We have placed orders for 2.22 crore kits out of which 1.42 crore kits are being procured in the domestic market. 1.87 lakh kits are being produced daily in the country." He added, it is an open tender and anyone can participate. He said out of 80 lakh imports most have started coming in, said Vaghela.

Vaghela said ventilators, HCQ, and medicines for lupus disease are stocked up in the country. He reiterated there is no need to worry.

''Production of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) has increased to 30 crore tablets from 12.23 crore tablets. A total of 16 crore HCQ tablets released into the market,'' PD Vaghela, Chairman, Empowered Group-3 said.

