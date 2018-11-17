India-Maldives to work for regional peace; visa norms to be made easy between the two countries

New Delhi, Nov 17: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and newly sworn-in President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih have agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, reform in the visa norms between the two countries, being mindful of each other's concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region and commitment for fight against terrorism in their bilateral meeting. PM Modi has also invited Solih to visit India.

The external affairs ministry said, "The two leaders, while noting the resilience of the relations between India and the Maldives, expressed confidence in the renewal of the close bonds of cooperation and friendship with the election of Solih as the President of the Maldives.

During their meeting, both leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean and being mindful of each other's concerns and aspirations for the stability of the region."

The ministry said that both the leaders expressed their unwavering commitment and support for increased cooperation in combating terrorism both within the region and elsewhere. President Solih also briefed Indian Prime Minister on the dire economic situation faced by the country as Solih takes office.

The two leaders discussed ways in which India can continue development partnership, particularly to help the new government in meeting its pledges to the people of the Maldives.

In particular, President Solih highlighted the pressing need for increased housing and infrastructure development as well as for establishing water and sewerage systems in the outlying islands.

Prime Minister Modi assured President Solih of India's firm commitment in assisting the Maldives to achieve sustainable social and economic development. He also conveyed India's readiness to extend help in every possible way and suggested that both sides should meet at the earliest to work out details as per requirements of the Maldives.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the expanding opportunities for Indian companies to invest in the Maldives in different sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

It has also been outlined by the recognizing that nationals of both countries travel extensively between the two countries, the leaders also agreed on the need for facilitating easier visa procedures.

Prime minister Modi extended an invitation to President Solih to make a State Visit to India at his earliest convenience. President Solih accepted the invitation with pleasure.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives will make an official visit to India on November 26, 2018 to hold further discussions and to prepare for the forthcoming State Visit of President Solih to India. President Solih expressed the hope that Prime Minister Modi will make an official visit to the Maldives in the near future. Prime Minister Modi gratefully accepted the invitation.

