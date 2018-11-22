  • search

India lost 400 paramilitary men in action between 2015-17

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 22: Nearly 400 paramilitary personnel were killed in firing from across the border with Pakistan and in terrorist and insurgency violence in the country in the last three years, officials said on Wednesday.

    India lost 400 paramilitary men in action between 2015-17
    Representational Image

    The highest number of personnel killed was from the Border Security Force (BSF). It lost 167 persons between 2015 and 2017.

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lost 103 personnel, mostly while fighting Naxalites and militants in Jammu and Kashmir, a Home Ministry official said.

    While the BSF lost 62 personnel in 2015, 58 in 2016 and 47 in 2017, the CRPF lost nine personnel in 2015, 42 in 2016 and 52 in 2017.

    As many as 48 personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were killed in action in the last three years of whom 16 were killed in 2015, 15 in 2016 and 17 in 2017, the official said. The SSB guards the Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Nepal border. The force is also deployed in internal security duties.

    A total of 40 personnel belonging to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed in action in the period. Among them, 15 were killed in 2015, 10 in 2016 and 15 in 2017.

    Altogether 35 personnel of the Assam Rifles, which guards the India-Myanmar border and fights militants in the Northeast, were killed in action in the last three years.
    Eighteen personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed in 2015, nine in 2016 and eight in 2017.

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has lost two personnel in action in the last three years - one each in 2016 and 2017. There were no casualties in 2015 from the CISF, which guards, airports, nuclear installations, metro services and other sensitive locations, another official said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 6:09 [IST]
