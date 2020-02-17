  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: Bipin Rawat

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday.

    The air defence command is to be rolled out by the beginning of next year and the Peninsula command by the end of 2021, Gen Rawat told a select group of journalists.

    India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: Bipin Rawat

    The Indian Air Force will helm the air defence command and all-long range missiles as well as air defence assets will come under it, he said.

    Need to confront ideology of radicalisation: Gen. Bipin Rawat

    "India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir," Gen Rawat said.

    Indian Navy's Eastern and Western commands will be integrated into the Peninsula command, he said.

    India will also have a separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command, he said.

    He also favoured a policy of staggered procurement of big ticket purchases, including acquisition of 114 fighter jets.

    The Navy's demand for a third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing performance of indigenously-built aircraft carrier, he said.

    Gen Rawat also said that submarines are a priority over aircraft carrier for the Navy.

    India is also looking at overseas bases for logistics, he added.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X