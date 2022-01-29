YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India logs 2,35,532 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 13.39 per cent

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 29: India on Saturday reported 2,35,532 new COVID19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

    Representational Image

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

    It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X