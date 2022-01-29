Mumbai reports black fungus case: Will it make a comeback during third wave?

NeoCov: Needs more study says WHO

India logs 2,35,532 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 13.39 per cent

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 29: India on Saturday reported 2,35,532 new COVID19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 9:35 [IST]