    India postpones Kartarpur meeting, seeks clarity on controversial members

    New Delhi, Mar 29: India on Friday sought clarification from Pakistan on key proposals put forward by New Delhi at the last meeting held in Attari to discuss the modalities of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

    A statement from the foreign ministry said that "India has shared concerns and sought clarifications on reports that controversial elements have been appointed by Pakistan to a committee to be associated with the Kartarpur Corridor."

    "In order to take forward the infrastructure development for Corridor in an expeditious manner, India has proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to resolve outstanding issues at the zero point agreed to at the last meeting, the statement said.

    "It has been conveyed that the next meeting on the modalities can be scheduled at an appropriate time after receiving Pakistan's response," it added.

    The next round of talks are scheduled to be held on April 2 at Wagah border.

