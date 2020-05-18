India joins 62 nations to seek probe into outbreak of coronavirus

New Delhi, May 18: India has joined 62 other nations in backing an EU motion at the World Health Assembly for an independent inquiry into the outbreak of the coronavirus. The meeting will take place today.

The motion seeks an independent and comprehensive evaluation of the international health response under the World Health Organisation to COVID-19 along with a timeline.

The motion is expected to be passed unanimously and there was no objection to it, even by China and the United States. The US and China have however not joined the 62 nations that have declared support to the motion.

Sources tell OneIndia that the motion calls for WHO to work with international agencies to identify the zoonotic source of the virus. It also seeks to find the route of introduction to human population and the possible role of intermediate hosts.

India, will take over the chair of the WHO executive board on Monday. India has avoided lending support to any demand to put China in the dock for the origin of the virus.