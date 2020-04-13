  • search
    India issues demarche to Pak over killing of 3 Indians in ceasefire violations in J&K

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 13: India on Monday issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over the killing of three civilians, including a minor, by Pakistani troops in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

    The three people were killed when Pakistani forces resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on Monday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "A strong demarche was made to the Pakistan side on the killing of three innocent Indian civilians," said a source. Demarche is a diplomatic note, generally issued to lodge protest over any action of development.

    Last Sunday, Keran sector was the scene of a deadly operation in which five elite army commandos laid down their lives while eliminating a group of infiltrating militants.

    There have been frequent incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani side since India announced its decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories in August last year. Indian troops have also been retaliating to Pakistani actions.

