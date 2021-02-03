India is vigilant, prepared to counter any misadventure: Rajnath Singh

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 03: Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said that India has witnessed attempts by its neighbour to employ force to alter the status quo along the unresolved borders. Singh was referring to the year long border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

    In his inaugural speech during the Aero India 2021, Singh said that India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and territorial integrity at all cost. Our resolve towards this end is shown by our growing defence capabilities. The Aero India 2021 will showcase this commitment, Singh also said.

    During the ninth round of the military commander level talks, China had agreed to push for an early disengagement.

    "They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the corps commander-level meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation," a joint statement said the following day.

    Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year's event. It is coming from the world's leading nations in the field of military and aviation.''

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 12:13 [IST]
