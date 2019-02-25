India was put in fragile five category under UPA Govt: Modi at News18 Rising India Summit

New Delhi, Feb 25: The two-day News18 Rising India Summit kicked off on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressing at the event. A host of prominent political leaders, entertainment icons, economists and corporate leaders are already speaking at the summit.

On Monday, other prominent persons also expressed their views will be spiritual leaders Ramdev and Jaggi Vasudev, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, railway minister Piyush Goyal and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

While addressing at Rising India Summit 2019, Modi said,''Similar was the case with income tax. Earlier, people kept asking for respite, but nothing happened. We, on the other hand, reduced taxes to 5 percent and then provided complete rebate to those earning up to Rs 5 lakh a year.''

"Talking of GDP, when Atal ji handed over the government to the Congress, it was 8 percent. In 2014, it came down to 5 percent. But we have increased it again to 8 percent. They reduced the growth rate and we increased it again," said Modi.

''In the time of UPA government, India was put in the category of fragile five in 2013. Now, India has not only moved out of the fragile five group, it has become the fastest growing economy in the world. The Congress also left no stone unturned in bringing shame to the country in terms of business. During 2014, we slipped to 142 rank from 132. Now we are at the 77th spot, up by 23 spots in the ease of doing business ranking,'' Modi said.

Earlier in the day, giving a thumbs up to the work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years, SpiceJet Airlines co-founder Ajay Singh, who had coined the BJP's winning slogan 'Abki baar, Modi sarkar' in 2014, says "fir ek baar, Modi sarkar" at News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019.

On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah will express his views in a session titled "Mahabharat". Another session to watch out for on Tuesday will be one on 'Rebooting Kashmir', in which BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav will speak. His views will assume particular importance in the light of the recent terror attack in Pulwama and the attacks and threats to Kashmiris outside their home state.