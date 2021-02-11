India is seeing optimism post-COVID19: Jaishankar at world summit

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 11: Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Thursday the country is now optimistic post-pandemic at World Sustainable Development Summit-High Level Round Table on Rebooting Green Growth.

    "After a year of pandemic, we are seeing optimism around us. COVID-19 may have devastated world economy, causing immeasurable damage. Millions lost their jobs and many pushed back into poverty."

    The minister further said India has become the fastest-growing solar energy program in the world.

      "India on track to meet its climate change mitigation commitments. We have the fastest-growing solar energy prog in world. We have expanded access to clean cooking fuel to cover over 80 million households that has led to energy saving of about 47 bn kWh/year&reduction of 38 mn tonnes CO2/yr," said the EAM.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 16:55 [IST]
