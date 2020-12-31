One nation, one mobility card: Everything you need to know about NCMC

India is preparing to run world's largest vaccination program in 2021: PM Modi

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is preparing to run the world's largest vaccination program in the next year and preparation is in the last stages on Thursday while laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conference.

PM Modi also said India has emerged as the nerve center of global health, in the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare.

"Though the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country, people should not let their guard down and strictly follow coronavirus safety measures even after vaccination, hethe PM instructed.

"I used to say 'jab tak davai nahi dhilai nahi' (No let up till vaccination) but now our mantra for 2021 should be: Davai bhi, kadaai bhi (yes to medicine and yes to caution)," PM Modi further said.

While speaking about fake news and rumors PM said, in our country, rumours spread quickly. Different people for their personal gains or due to irresponsible behaviour spread various rumours. Maybe rumours will be spread when vaccination begins, some have already begun."

He appealed citizens saying to be careful about such rumours and to refrain from forwarding messages on social media without checking.

Notably, India, which has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, plans to inoculate 30 crore people in the next six to eight months and the affordable Oxford vaccine is its biggest hope.