    India is not a 'dharamshala' for illegal immigrants, says Amit Shah on NRC

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 9: BJP chief Amit Shah said on Saturday that Indians have the right to the country's resources, and it is not a 'dharamshala' where illegal immigrants can come to settle down.

    Describing illegal immigration as threat to the country, Shah said National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a way to solve the basic problems of the country and should not be connected to the BJP.

    Amit Shah

    "NRC should not be seen by connecting it with the BJP only. It is a way to solve the country's basic problems. How is it possible that anyone can come and settle down here? The country cannot run like this. Those who are its citizens should stay here only and they only have the right to the resources of this country.

    "This country is not a dharamshala (charitable shelter home) that anyone can come and settle down here," Shah said while speaking at the Jagran Forum organised by the Dainik Jagran media group.

    Taking on opposition over the issue, the BJP chief alleged that the intruders have been used as a vote bank for 70 years and they are a threat to the country, whereas BJP believes in taking tough decisions which are in the interest of the country.

    "They (intruders) should be identified. Delete their names from the electoral roll. The BJP clearly believes that they should be identified and deported. Intruders are also threaten the security of the country," he said while replying to a question on NRC.

    Assam, which faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having a National Register of Citizens (NRC), first prepared in 1951. It is being updated under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.

    The complete draft of the NRC was published on July 30 and included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total applications of 3.29 crore. Those omitted have been given an opportunity to submit documents afresh to prove their residency.

    Meanwhile, at the same event, Shah said the BJP will do well in all five states where polling has concluded and will win Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 0:29 [IST]
