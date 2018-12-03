  • search

India is my father’s country, none can force me to flee: Owaisi

By Simran Kashyap
    Hyderabad, Dec 3: Reacting sharply to the comments made by Yogi Adityanath, MIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi said that India is his father's country and no one can force him to flee.

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said during a rally in Telangana that Owaisi will have to flee if the BJP comes to power in the state.

    MIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi

    Owaisi at a rally said, " it my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on earth from paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father's country and nobody can force me to flee.

    He also questioned Yogi's knowledge about the Nizam. Yogi is ignorant and the fact is that the Nizam did not flee Hyderabad. Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan did not flee Hyderabad. He was made the Raj Pramukh and when there was a war with China, he offered his gold to India, Owaisi also said.

    He said that he is not scared by such threats and propaganda. This is only Yogi's speech, but the language and mentality is that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yogi should speak like a CM and uphold the dignity of the office he holds, Owaisi also said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 10:53 [IST]
