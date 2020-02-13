  • search
    India is committed to end drug menace: Amit Shah

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Feb 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotics and the country's narcotics control measures will be overhauled so that smuggling and trade of drugs is stopped completely.

    The money obtained from narcotics trade is also used for funding terrorism and other trans-national crimes, he noted, adding that it was the need of the hour for all countries to join hands and fight the problem.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah
    Inaugurating a two-day conference on 'Combating Drug Trafficking' for Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) partner nations, Shah said, "We will ensure that no drug can go out of India nor any drug can come to India".

    Declaring that India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards all kind of narcotics, the home minister said the country wants to closely work with BIMSTEC and other countries to wipe out the menace.

      "I want to assure that India is committed to end the drug menace and will take the lead role to check narcotics trade in the world," he said. "India will leave no stone unturned to tackle the problem strongly," he said.

      According to an official statement, Asian countries are increasingly being affected by drug trafficking and BIMSTEC, being the key link between South Asian and South East Asian Nations, is one of the most effective platforms to tackle this global threat. The BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising seven member states including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand besides India.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
