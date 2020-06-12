  • search
    India inches towards 3 lakh-mark with biggest one-day spike of 10,956

    New Delhi, June 12: India on Friday registered the biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases as more than 10,000 cases and 396 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total infections in the country have now reached 297,535 and the death toll stands at 8,498.

    There are 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

    The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 97,648 on Friday. As many as 3,590 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 46,078 have recovered.

    Delhi at 34,687, Gujarat at 22,032, Uttar Pradesh at 12,088, Rajasthan at 11,838 and Madhya Pradesh at 10,241, according to the health ministry's data updated in the morning.

    The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 9,768 in West Bengal, 6,245 in Karnataka, 5,983 in Bihar and 5,968 in Haryana.

    It has risen to 5,429 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,574 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,320 in Telangana and 3,386 in Odisha.

    Assam has reported 3,319 novel coronavirus cases so far while Punjab has 2,887 cases. A total of 2,244 people have been infected by the virus in Kerala and 1,643 in Uttarakhand.

    Jharkhand has registered 1,599 cases, while 1,398 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 913 from Tripura, 470 from Himachal Pradesh, 417 from Goa, 366 from Manipur and 332 from Chandigarh.

    Puducherry has 157 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh has 135, Nagaland has 128, Mizoram has 102, Arunachal Pradesh has 61, Meghalaya 44 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 38 infections so far.

    Sikkim has reported 14 cases, while Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 30 infections.

    The ministry's website said that 8,315 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

    Of the 396 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 152 were in Maharashtra, 101 in Delhi, 38 in Gujarat, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 23 in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Haryana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, three each in Bihar and Karnataka, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Puducherry and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Out of the total 8,498 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,590 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,385 deaths, Delhi with 1,085, West Bengal with 442, Madhya Pradesh with 431, Tamil Nadu with 349, Uttar Pradesh with 345, Rajasthan with 265 and Telangana with 165 deaths.

    The death toll reached 80 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Karnataka, 64 in Haryana and 59 in Punjab.

    Jammu and Kashmir has reported 52 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, while 36 deaths have been reported from Bihar, 18 from Kerala, 15 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha and eight from Jharkhand.

    Chhattisgarh, Assam and Himachal Pradesh have registered six COVID-19 fatalities each, Chandigarh has five, Puducherry has two, while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data.

    More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

