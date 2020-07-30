India inches closer to overtake Brazil Covid-19 tally after single-day spike of 52,000 fresh cases

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 30: India recorded a single-day spike of record 52,000 new coronavirus cases on Tursday, taking its total tally to 15,31,669 which includes 9,88,029 recovered cases and death toll over 34,000. Recovery rate recorded is 64.50%. As many as 48,513 new cases and 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

This was the sixth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. If this continues, on the global front, India will soon become the second worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country''s tally of infections crossing 1,584,384 lakh, according to Worldometer.

At present, only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Brazil is the country worst hit by Covid-19 outside of the United States in both its death toll and case count. The 69,074 new confirmed cases and 1,595 additional deaths reported by the Health Ministry pushed the country past 2.5 million infections and 90,000 killed.

Russia now has 828,990 infections while Brazil has 2,555,518 and the US has 4,568,037 cases, according to Worldometer which compiles the COVID-19 data from around the globe.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 recoveries crossed 10 lakh mark in India, according to Health ministry. India, which has the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world, has been witnessing gradual improvement in recovery rate.

The total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 17 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 665,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 16,957,763, while the fatalities rose to 665,486, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.