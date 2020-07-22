India Ideas Summit updates: Never been a better time to invest in India says PM Modi

New Delhi, July 22:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the keynote addresses at the India Ideas Summit.
The India Ideas Summit is hosted by the India Business Council. The summit concedes business and government leaders for discussions on the future of the US-India partnership and trends shaping globalisation, trade and investment.
9:18 PM, 22 Jul
The address by PM Modi has concluded
9:18 PM, 22 Jul
Never been a better time to invest in India says PM Modi
9:17 PM, 22 Jul
India, US are natural partners. We have scaled many heights in the past says PM Modi.
9:17 PM, 22 Jul
India offers many more opportunities. The rise of India means rise in trade opportunities with a nation you can trust says PM Modi.
9:15 PM, 22 Jul
India invites you to invest in defense and space. We are raising the FDI cap for investment in defence sector to 74 percent. India has established two defence corridors to encourage production of defence equipment and platforms, says PM Modi.
9:14 PM, 22 Jul
India invites you to invest in energy. As India evolves into a gas-based economy, there will be big investment opportunities for US companies. There are also big opportunities in the clean energy sector, says PM Modi.
9:13 PM, 22 Jul
We have cleared path breaking reforms in the space sector. Come to India and invest says PM Modi.
9:13 PM, 22 Jul
This is an ideal time to invest in the civilian aviation sector, says PM Modi.
9:09 PM, 22 Jul
India and US have built a robust partnership in the farming sector says PM Modi. This is also the best time to expand in the health care sector, the PM also says.
9:09 PM, 22 Jul
India invites you to invest in the hard work of our farmers. There are investment opportunities in the farming sector says PM Modi. The best time to invest in agriculture is now says PM.
9:07 PM, 22 Jul
India is emerging as a land of opportunities says PM Modi.
9:06 PM, 22 Jul
Open minds makes open markets says Pm Modi.
9:06 PM, 22 Jul
PM speaks about Atma Nirbhar Bharat. There is global optimism towards India says PM Modi.
9:04 PM, 22 Jul
We must focus on resilience against global shock. It took a pandemic for us to realise that says PM Modi.
9:04 PM, 22 Jul
We must place the poor and vulnerable at the core. Ease of living is as important as ease of business says PM Modi.
9:04 PM, 22 Jul
The idea of building a better future is very relevant says PM Modi. We all have to collectively give shape to the future says PM.
9:02 PM, 22 Jul
PM Modi has started his address
8:56 PM, 22 Jul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the USIBC India Ideas Summit shortly. In a tweet, the prime minister said that during the event he will share his views on “Building a Better Future".
8:49 PM, 22 Jul
The USIBC President said India stands to benefit as the companies look to diversify their global supply chains.
8:48 PM, 22 Jul
-Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji will deliver a keynote address and share his views on ‘Building a Better Future' at US-India Business Council's India Ideas Summit at 9 PM today."
8:21 PM, 22 Jul
US President Donald Trump's visit in Feb this year elevated our relationship to a comprehensive global strategic partnership. World has changed a lot since then. There has been expanded collaboration b/w our countries in health & vaccine development: Indian envoy to US TS Sandhu
8:15 PM, 22 Jul
I am happy to report that India is arising US defense and security partner in Indo Pacific and globally: Mike Pompeo, US Secy of State
8:03 PM, 22 Jul
We've begun some of the work through our discussions in Quad which incl India,US,Japan & Australia...We're writing the 1st chapter of what will be a project over next several yrs&the book that we complete will be critical to future of not just this region but to world: Kenneth Juster
7:57 PM, 22 Jul
India has a chance to check global supply chain away from China & reduce reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecom, medical supplies & others. India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations including US: Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State
7:57 PM, 22 Jul
Important that democracies like ours work together at a time when we see true scope of challenge posed by Chinese Communist Party. Recent clashes initiated by PLA are examples of CCP's unacceptable behaviour. Deeply saddened by deaths of 20 Indian servicemembers: US Secy of State
7:56 PM, 22 Jul
No one wants to have conflict in the region (Indo-Pacific region). We want it to be inclusive vision but we're going to need to work with trusted&like-minded partners to develop guidelines, red lines&other ways to fulfill vision we share for Indo-Pacific region: US Envoy to India
7:54 PM, 22 Jul
We have really transformed a strategic partnership into a comprehensive global strategic partnership, and as the PM said recently, what may be the most important relationship of the 21st century: Kenneth Juster, US Ambassador to India, at India Ideas Summit
7:52 PM, 22 Jul
India has provided pharmaceuticals for over 100 countries around the world. We have had tremendous cooperation with India, and post the visit of the President we've seen several conversations between President Trump and PM Modi: Ken Juster, US Envoy to India at India Ideas Summit
7:48 PM, 22 Jul
We have invited PM Modi to the next G7 Summit, where we will advance the international prosperity network: Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State at India Ideas Summit
6:54 PM, 22 Jul
I think, the US really has to learn to work with a more multipolar world with more plurilateral arrangements , go beyond alliances with which it has grown up in the last two generations: External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar at India Ideas Summit
4:12 PM, 22 Jul
The address by the PM will be at around 9 pm.
4:12 PM, 22 Jul
The summit will deal with the future of the world in the COVID-19 era and beyond.
4:13 PM, 22 Jul
Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar would also deliver the address at the summit.
4:13 PM, 22 Jul
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, will also address the summit.
4:15 PM, 22 Jul
A statement said, the summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.
Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC
today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch.
4:25 PM, 22 Jul
The virtual summit will see a presence of Indian and US government policy makers, state level officials and thought leaders from the business society.
4:30 PM, 22 Jul
The summit will witness discussions on areas including Indo-US cooperation.
4:45 PM, 22 Jul
The future of the relations between India and US in the post-pandemic world will also be discussed at the summit.
4:59 PM, 22 Jul
In 2019, USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific.
4:59 PM, 22 Jul
The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship.
5:22 PM, 22 Jul
Notably, India Ideas Summit marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of US-India Business Council. According to US Defence Secretary, the relationship with India is "one of the all important defense relationships of the 21st century
Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari have already shared their views at the Summit.
5:58 PM, 22 Jul
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that green shoots were visible in the economy and the stimulus package provided by the government has made a big difference to companies coping up with effects of lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19.
5:59 PM, 22 Jul
Goyal said India and the United States are closing in on a trade deal after two years of negotiations.
“In the long term, I believe we have a quick trade deal which has some of the pending matters built up over the last couple of years, which we need to get out of the way quickly. We are almost there,” Goyal said at the US-India Business Council’s India Ideas Summit on Tuesday.
6:14 PM, 22 Jul
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said India is the world’s fastest growing economy and they can reap rich dividends by investing in infrastructure, small businesses, banks, and shadow banks.
6:23 PM, 22 Jul
COVID19 stressed our intn'l institutions & tested traditional alliances,but from crisis comes clarity. For US-India partnership, it's a time of singular opportunity, a moment for it to rise to its full potential: Nisha Biswal,Pres, US-India Business Council at India Ideas Summit
6:54 PM, 22 Jul
7:48 PM, 22 Jul
7:52 PM, 22 Jul
7:54 PM, 22 Jul
7:56 PM, 22 Jul
7:57 PM, 22 Jul
7:57 PM, 22 Jul
8:03 PM, 22 Jul
8:15 PM, 22 Jul
8:21 PM, 22 Jul
8:48 PM, 22 Jul
8:49 PM, 22 Jul
8:56 PM, 22 Jul
