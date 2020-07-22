India Ideas Summit LIVE: PM Modi to deliver keynote at 9

New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the keynote addresses at the India Ideas Summit today.
The India Ideas Summit will be hosted by the India Business Council. The summit concedes business and government leaders for discussions on the future of the US-India partnership and trends shaping globalisation, trade and investment.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Newest FirstOldest First
4:59 PM, 22 Jul
The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship.
4:59 PM, 22 Jul
In 2019, USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific.
4:45 PM, 22 Jul
The future of the relations between India and US in the post-pandemic world will also be discussed at the summit.
4:30 PM, 22 Jul
The summit will witness discussions on areas including Indo-US cooperation.
4:25 PM, 22 Jul
The virtual summit will see a presence of Indian and US government policy makers, state level officials and thought leaders from the business society.
Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC
today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch.
4:15 PM, 22 Jul
A statement said, the summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.
4:13 PM, 22 Jul
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, will also address the summit.
4:13 PM, 22 Jul
Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar would also deliver the address at the summit.
4:12 PM, 22 Jul
The summit will deal with the future of the world in the COVID-19 era and beyond.
4:12 PM, 22 Jul
The address by the PM will be at around 9 pm.
4:12 PM, 22 Jul
The address by the PM will be at around 9 pm.
4:12 PM, 22 Jul
The summit will deal with the future of the world in the COVID-19 era and beyond.
4:13 PM, 22 Jul
Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar would also deliver the address at the summit.
4:13 PM, 22 Jul
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, will also address the summit.
4:15 PM, 22 Jul
A statement said, the summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.
Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC
today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on ‘Building a Better Future.’ Do watch.
4:25 PM, 22 Jul
The virtual summit will see a presence of Indian and US government policy makers, state level officials and thought leaders from the business society.
4:30 PM, 22 Jul
The summit will witness discussions on areas including Indo-US cooperation.
4:45 PM, 22 Jul
The future of the relations between India and US in the post-pandemic world will also be discussed at the summit.
4:59 PM, 22 Jul
In 2019, USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific.
4:59 PM, 22 Jul
The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more