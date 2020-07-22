India Ideas Summit LIVE: PM Modi to deliver keynote at 9

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the keynote addresses at the India Ideas Summit today.

The India Ideas Summit will be hosted by the India Business Council. The summit concedes business and government leaders for discussions on the future of the US-India partnership and trends shaping globalisation, trade and investment.

Notably, India Ideas Summit marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of US-India Business Council. According to US Defence Secretary, the relationship with India is "one of the all important defense relationships of the 21st century." The Summit also featured the 2nd annual USIBC startup pitch competition, designed to connect under-represented entrepreneurs with investment and mentorship. In 2019, USIBC hosted over 400 attendees over two days for its first India Ideas Summit in Washington. Over 50 dynamic speakers, 10 panels focused on trade and connectivity between the United States and India, and across the Indo-Pacific. The future of the relations between India and US in the post-pandemic world will also be discussed at the summit. The summit will witness discussions on areas including Indo-US cooperation. The virtual summit will see a presence of Indian and US government policy makers, state level officials and thought leaders from the business society. Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on 'Building a Better Future.' Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020. A statement said, the summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others, will also address the summit. Ministry of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar would also deliver the address at the summit. The summit will deal with the future of the world in the COVID-19 era and beyond. The address by the PM will be at around 9 pm.