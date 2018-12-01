India to host G20 Summit in 2022: PM Modi

Buenos Aires, Dec 1: India to host G20 Summit in 2022 when he country celebrates the 75th year of Independence Day.

"It's India's 75th Independence Day in 2022 and we had requested Italy if we can get '22 instead of '21 (for hosting G20 summit). They accepted our request, others accepted it too. I'm grateful and I invite leadership from across the world to come to India in 2022, " news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Later, PM Modi made the announcement on Twitter, saying "In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world's fastest-growing large economy! Know India's rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality."

Japan will be hosting the event in 2019. Italy was supposed to host the summit in 2022 but it will host the event in 2021.