India has worked really hard on religious freedom: Donald Trump

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wants people to have religious freedom. They have worked really hard on it.

I did hear about the individual attacks, but I did not discuss it. It is up to India, Trump also said at a presser. When asked about the citizenship law and the violence in Delhi, he said that the PM and he did speak about religious freedom. They have worked really hard on it, Trump also said.

On the peace deal with the Taliban, he said that the issue was discussed with Modi. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close. Everybody is happy about it, he also said.

Trump further said that he had a great time and great meetings. This is a tremendous country. I think they like us more than they ever liked us. There is a great relationship between the PM and myself, Trump also said.