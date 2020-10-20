India has successfully tested 11 missiles in 45 days amid face off with China

Rudram

Rudram, India's first anti-radiation missile can hit any radio frequency emitting target. The missile is integrated on the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

The missile has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack and can hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy.

ABHYAS

India successfully conducted the flight test of ABHYAS - High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - from a test range in Odisha. It is powered by a small gas turbine engine and has an Inertial Navigation System (INS) along with a Flight Control Computer.

Prithvi-II

Prithvi-II is capable of carrying 500 to 1,000 kilogram of warheads and is thrusted by liquid propulsion twin engines.

The state-of-the-art missile uses advanced inertial guidance system with manoeuvring trajectory to hit its target.

SMART

India tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART), a system that can hit enemy submarines when they are beyond torpedo range. Called as "game changer" in anti-submarine warfare, is yet another milestone in strengthening India's maritime strategic capabilities.

Shaurya

The advanced version of Shaurya missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead from a defence facility. Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metre. A land variant of India's K-15 missile, it has a strike range of 700 km to 1,000 km and is capable of carrying payloads of 200 kg tO 1,000 kg.

ATGM

The laser-guided anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), successfully test fired by the DRDO at a firing range in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, is likely to significantly enhance the fire-power capability of the Indian Army particularly along the frontiers with Pakistan and China.

The missile employs a tandem heat warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour protected armoured vehicles.

It has been developed with multiple-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from gun of MBT Arjun.

BrahMos extended range supersonic cruise missile

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, one of the fastest supersonic cruise missiles in the world, is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range. The cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound. The missile is already operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

HSTDV

India successfully testfired the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV), becoming the fourth country after US, China and Russia, to test the technology that will pave the way for developing missiles that will travel six times faster than sound.

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

The 'prime strike weapon' will ensure the warship's invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.