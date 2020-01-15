  • search
    India has strong interest in peace, stability in region: PM Modi tells Javed Zarif

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the Iranian foreign minister that India has strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region. He made these remarks when Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on him here.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javed Zarif in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Twitter/PMO)
    "The Foreign Minister shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. The Prime Minister mentioned India's strong interest in peace, security and stability in the region," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

    The meeting comes on the back of tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US strike.

    Iran later launched ballistic missile strikes on two US military bases in Iraq, in retaliation against the January 3 killing of Soleimani. Zarif is in Delhi to participate in the 'Raisina Dialogue'.

    The prime minister also thanked Iranian leadership for the progress in Chabahar project, including designating it as Special Economic Zone.

    Welcoming Zarif to India, Modi recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani in September 2019 on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

    The prime minister reiterated India's continued commitment to developing strong and friendly relations with Iran.

