Bharat Biotech submitted 90 per cent of documentation to WHO for emergency use listing for Covaxin

'More information' required from Bharat Biotech for emergency use listing of Covaxin: WHO

India has so far administered more than 198 million COVID-19 vaccine doses till now

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 25: In a recent development, it can be seen that India has administered more than 198 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, even as the Centre allowed states to open on-site registration, appointment, and administration of doses for adults below the age of 45.

By Monday, 198,443,550 vaccine doses had been given in India of which 1,252,320 beneficiaries of the age group 18-45 years received their first dose during the day. As many as 11,881,337 people in this age group got their vaccine doses across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Coronavirus cases: India's tally nears 27 million with 196,427 fresh COVID-19 cases

According to reports, Bihar has given 1,386,811 vaccine doses to beneficiaries in 18-45 age group while Delhi has vaccinated 933,152 people in that age group.

US pharmaceutical giants Moderna, and Pfizer have told the Delhi government that they will deal only with the Centre, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Later, Pfizer issued a statement confirming it plans to supply vaccine only to the Union government.

On Monday, India reported as mnay as 194,514 fresh COVID-19 cases of which Maharashtra logged 22,122 cases while Delhi recorded 1,550. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded 25,311, and 34,867 fresh cases, respectively.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 11:12 [IST]