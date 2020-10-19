India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%: PM Modi at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020

New Delhi, Oct 19: Delivering the keynote speech at the inaugural function of 16th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation.

''India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88%. This happened because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown....India is now at forefront of vaccine development for COVID-19.'' the prime minister said.

The future will be shaped by societies that invest in science & innovation. But, this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner. One has to invest in science&innovation well in advance. That is when we can reap benefits at the right time

This meeting was to to be held physically in India but in changed circumstances, it is being held virtually. Such is the power of technology that a global pandemic did not keep us apart.''

In India, we have a strong & vibrant scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. They have been India's greatest assets, specially during the last few months, while fighting COVID-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting, for the last 15 years, has fostered international innovation collaborations to address the biggest challenges in health and development.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 has been co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog, along with the Grand Challenges Canada, the United States Agency for International Development and Wellcome.