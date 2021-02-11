India has not accepted China's 'unjustified claims' on Indian territory: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 11: A day after India and China are disengaging from standoff areas along the Line of Actual Control in Pangong Lake, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said in Lok Sabha both nations have reached an agreement for disengagement in the Pangong Lake area to cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner and it will substantially restore the situation to what it was before the stand-off last year.

The minister also stated India has not conceded anything on the face off issue China.

"I want to assure this House that in these talks we have not conceded anything. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh," said the Defence Minister.

Singh further added both countries achieved complete disengagement at the earliest.

"These will be focus of further discussions with the Chinese side. We have agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols. By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve," he added.

Earlier today in Rajya Sabha, Singh said that the multiple rounds of talks ensured that a plan was put in place to disengage at the North and South banks of Pangong Lake.