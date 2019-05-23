India has endorsed Narendra Modi yet again: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, May 23: The BJP has put up an outstanding show and is all set to form the government again. It was a massive mandate that the country gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ensured his return to power again.

BJP spokesperson and the party IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya says that the people of India have endorsed Narendra Modi. His development plank, what he has done for the poor and the respect that he commands has ensured that the BJP returned to power with such impressive numbers. The people of the country have immense respect for him and the numbers clearly show that, he also added.

Malviya further tells OneIndia that the party has put up an impressive performance in several states. The performance in Bihar has been excellent and do not miss out the party's impressive show in West Bengal, he also added.

Dr Sandeep Shastri, leading political scientist says that it is the leadership that has played a very important role for the BJP. In a direct fight with the Congress, the BJP has done exceptionally well.

It is equally a strong reflection of the dismal failure of the Congress party. The only political groups that have withstood the BJP are the regional parties such as the DMK and YSRCP.

In West Bengal, where the BJP has put up a very impressive performance, it is clear that the votes of the Left and Congress have been transferred. The votes of both these parties have channelised in a big way to the BJP, he also says.

Coming to Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP tie up has not worked to that extent it was expected. However, it cannot be said that the experiment has not worked at all. The SP and BSP are leading in at least 20 seats. While it has not been a total failure, it can be said that the experiment has not worked to the extent it was expected.

In Punjab, the Congress has done well only thanks to Amarinder Singh and his leadership. This in fact throws up a serious question about the central leadership of the Congress party. The party will have to do some soul searching as the estimates now show that the party is not crossing the 60 mark. The big question is do they have the capacity to offer a strong challenge to the BJP.