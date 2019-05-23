  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India has endorsed Narendra Modi yet again: Amit Malviya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: The BJP has put up an outstanding show and is all set to form the government again. It was a massive mandate that the country gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ensured his return to power again.

    India has endorsed Narendra Modi yet again: Amit Malviya
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    BJP spokesperson and the party IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya says that the people of India have endorsed Narendra Modi. His development plank, what he has done for the poor and the respect that he commands has ensured that the BJP returned to power with such impressive numbers. The people of the country have immense respect for him and the numbers clearly show that, he also added.

    Modi-Shah strike rate way ahead of Rahul-Priyanka

    Malviya further tells OneIndia that the party has put up an impressive performance in several states. The performance in Bihar has been excellent and do not miss out the party's impressive show in West Bengal, he also added.

    Dr Sandeep Shastri, leading political scientist says that it is the leadership that has played a very important role for the BJP. In a direct fight with the Congress, the BJP has done exceptionally well.
    It is equally a strong reflection of the dismal failure of the Congress party. The only political groups that have withstood the BJP are the regional parties such as the DMK and YSRCP.

    In West Bengal, where the BJP has put up a very impressive performance, it is clear that the votes of the Left and Congress have been transferred. The votes of both these parties have channelised in a big way to the BJP, he also says.

    Coming to Uttar Pradesh, the SP-BSP tie up has not worked to that extent it was expected. However, it cannot be said that the experiment has not worked at all. The SP and BSP are leading in at least 20 seats. While it has not been a total failure, it can be said that the experiment has not worked to the extent it was expected.

    BJP surges ahead, snatches Hindi Heartland back

    In Punjab, the Congress has done well only thanks to Amarinder Singh and his leadership. This in fact throws up a serious question about the central leadership of the Congress party. The party will have to do some soul searching as the estimates now show that the party is not crossing the 60 mark. The big question is do they have the capacity to offer a strong challenge to the BJP.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AMIT MALVIYA News

    Read more about:

    amit malviya narendra modi bjp lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+135217352
    CONG+375289
    OTH8417101
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP121224
    CONG022
    OTH437
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM4812
    SDF639
    OTH101
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1100110
    BJP23023
    OTH13013
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP9555150
    TDP16824
    OTH101
    Full Results

    LEADING

    Misa Bharti - RJD
    Pataliputra
    LEADING
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue