  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India has been successful in containing C0VID-19 spread: Ram Nath Kovind

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and has been successful to a large extent, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Wednesday.

    Ram Nath Kovind
    President Ram Nath Kovind

    In a telephonic conversation with Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili, Kovind said India has also been at the forefront in mobilising international efforts against the pandemic and extended medical supplies support to over 150 countries.

    The president informed the Georgian president that India has made strenuous efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and we have been successful to a large extent, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

    Taking note of the challenges faced by the world from the pandemic and the disruption of life across the globe, the president noted that Georgia's national efforts have been remarkable in containing the spread of coronavirus.

    "The two leaders noted that the global community must collectively work to energise economic growth," it said.

    Referring to the presence of a large number of Indian students in Georgia, many of whom pursuing medical education, Kovind thanked the Georgian government for their cooperation in their evacuation and for the welfare of the Indian community residing in Georgia.

    China delayed releasing coronavirus info, frustrating WHO

    "The two leaders discussed bilateral ties. The President said that India valued its warm and friendly ties with Georgia. The two countries need to give greater focus to their relations in trade, economic and cultural fields," the statement said.

    Kovind said India is happy to advance its cooperation with Georgia in the field of training and capacity building.

    More RAM NATH KOVIND News

    Read more about:

    ram nath kovind coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 20:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue