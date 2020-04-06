India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's timely efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example and it is among countries which understood the pandemic's seriousness.

"Our efforts to fight COVID-19 has set up a new example to tackle this crisis. We identified the crisis at early level and did whatever was necessary. We were quick to respond on the ground. We got in touch with all state governments at the earliest," Narendra Modi said while speaking on measure taken by the Centre to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight coronavirus, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting," he added.

The prime minister also appreciated the maturity shown by people during the lockdown, describing it as unprecedented.

"Whether it was the Janta Curfew, or the nationwide lockdown, all of us have firmly stood together. The maturity shown by 130 crore people of India is unprecedented," PM Modi said in his address to the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the party's 40th foundation day.

"Noboby could have believed that people of this country will show such discipline," he added.

"We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening," he said referring to the countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India's collective strength to fight the deadly virus.

He also urged BJP workers to follow a five-point agenda, including working to ensure that no poor goes hungry. He asked them to follow the guidelines issues by party president J P Nadda.

Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said, asking BJP workers to donate and encourage others to contribute to the PM-CARES fund.