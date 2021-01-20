Trump pardons his former strategist Steve Bannon, 70 others in final act of clemency

India has been a bipartisan success story of our successive administrations says Biden’s close aide

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: Tony Blinken, a close aide of President-elect Joe Biden said India has been a bipartisan success story of successive American administrations.

During his confirmation hearing, he said, 'India has been a bipartisan success story of our successive administrations.

''During the Obama administration, we deepened cooperation on defence procurement and information sharing, and the Trump administration carried that forward including its concept of Indo-Pacific and to make sure we were working with India so that no country in the region including China could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism,'' Blinken, who is the Secretary of State nominee said.

Joe Biden to deliver forward-looking inaugural speech built around the theme of unity

"Prime Minister Modi has been a very strong advocate of renewable energy and different technologies. I think there is very strong potential for our countries to work together," Blinken said.

In 2019, during India's virtual Independence Day celebrations, Blinken had said, Biden has been a champion of stronger ties with India. I saw this firsthand, I started working for him in 2002 on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Then, of course, the Obama-Biden administration and his years as Vice President. But if you go back 15 years, Joe Biden had a vision for the future of US-India relations.

Tandav: Trouble mounts as UP Govt plans to take legal action against actors and makers|Oneindia News

In 2006, he said, my dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States.