    India hands over dossier to Pakistan on JeM role in Pulwama attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: The government on Wednesday handed the Pakistani envoy a dossier containing "specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammed complicity in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    India hands over dossier to Pakistan on JeM role in Pulwama attack

    [IAF pilot in Pakistani custody will be governed under Geneva Convention]

    The dossier also had proof of the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. "It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," the MEA statement said.

    The dossier was handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.

    Government sources have claimed that over 350 JeM terrorists were killed in the pre-dawn strike on the terror camps in Pakistan on Tuesday.

    [India objects to Pakistan's display of an injured IAF personnel', demands urgent release]

    "Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan's political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control," the MEA said. "A dossier was handed over to Pakistani side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan," it said.

    The MEA said Pakistan was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control. In response to the Indian counter-terror operation, Pakistan air force tried to target certain locations in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday morning which was countered by IAF jets.

    In the engagement, India shot down a Pakistani jet while an Indian IAF pilot was captured by the Paksitani authorities. India also lost a MiG 21 aircraft. India also lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan, including by violating the Indian air space and targeting military posts. "This is in contrast to the India's non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on February 26," the MEA added.

    (with PTI inputs)

