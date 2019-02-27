India hands over dossier to Pakistan on JeM role in Pulwama attack

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 27: The government on Wednesday handed the Pakistani envoy a dossier containing "specific details of Jaish-e-Mohammed complicity in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The dossier also had proof of the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. "It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control," the MEA statement said.