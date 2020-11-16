India got the edge after dare-devil action at Pangong Tso

New Delhi, Nov 16: Claiming the heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso gave India the edge against China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the action gained crucial bargaining leverage in the confrontation with China. The PM did not name China in his Diwali day speech, but made a reference to the manoeuvres carried out by the Indian Army on August 29-0 and said that all action will be taken to secure the borders.

In his speech at the Longewala Post in Rajasthan, the PM said that India will deliver a fierce reply if provoked. The world today knows that India will not compromise on its interests.

The PM also took at dig at the western neighbours and said that sponsors of terror have been hit in their homes. The statement comes at a time when Pakistan has upped the ante and increased ceasefire violations.

His comments make it clear that India was no mood to get its troops off the strategic heights until it was satisfied that the Chinese PLA will go far as back as Finger 8. India also needs to be convinced the Chinese offer is not a ploy to lull India into complacency.

The PM said that India has shown to the world that it has the prowess and political will to give a befitting reply to security challenges. Our military might has today strengthened our negotiating hand several times. Our hand is stronger because of the sacrifices made by our soldiers and also because of their will power, the PM also said.

"India believes in policy of understanding others and making them understand but if an attempt to test it is made, then the country will give a fierce reply," he asserted. His message comes amid the continuing standoff with China at Ladakh border.

"No force in the world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders," he said, adding that India has shown that it has strength and the political will to give a befitting reply to those challenging it.

