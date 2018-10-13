India to go ahead with its plans on security measure; to acknowledge only UN sanctions

New Delhi, Oct 13: India is ready to withstand the warning issued by the United States in view of Russia supplying S-400 missile system to India and even import of oil from Iran. The US is actually assessing the situation in the case India continuing with its decision of importing oil from Iran and defence deal with Russia.

Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev recently categorically stated that defence cooperation with India would go on and Russia won't be under pressure by the threats of US sanctions while finalizing military hardware deals with India. They included contracts for four frigates and production of Kalashnikov assault rifles.

While US President in his threatening tone already said that India would very soon understand what the US takes decision on countries defying US bans. Actually, after the US has withdrawn itself from the multilateral dialogue in 2015 that US is trying to bring oil import from Iraq at zero. Under these deals Iran was given relief from sanctions to stop its dubious nuclear programme and dangerous activities. The US was expressing its opinion on the India's decision on purchase from Iran even after November 4.

[India-Russia may work together on resource rich Northern Sea Route]

Amid all this decision of India continuing to buy oil from Iran, special representative of the US Brian Hook reached India. He is the special representative of the trump administration on the issue of Iran. See India not only needs arms and ammunition on urgent but unhindered oil supply due to the kind of situation it is facing.

So strategic expert and an expert on Russian issue Indrani Talukdar told Oneindia, "India is concerned for its security issues and it is doing what any country is supposed to do in such a situation where security is at stake. There is noting new in it as 60-70 per cent of defence software used by Indian military are from Russia."

[India-Russia trade turnover to triple by 2025, says Russian minister]

Talukdar said that India and Russia enjoy 'special privileged strategic partnership' status. Moreover, the dynamics of the world order is also changing. Russia could be of a great help for India in its Make in India programme , specially in the defence sector. Meanwhile, former foreign secretary Shashank said that none of the western countries were ready to help India under McCarthyism principals that those who were not with the west they were with the Communist Left ideology. They were ready to help India in agriculture sector and animal husbandry not for industries even today the US is not helping the way Russia is ready to help.

He further said that situation is getting more and more complex with Russia and US that even Trump wants to have friendship with Russia. There is a domestic incriminating debates about President Donald Trump and former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev being equated.

On the issue of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), India's defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said that India will not acknowledge sanctions other than those adopted by the UN Security Council. India plans to acquire four more Krivak/Talwar-class frigates from Russia and begin licenced production of Kalashnikov assault rifles to fully utilise the capacity of ordinance factories and boost its Make in India programme.